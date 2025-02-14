Enter To Win Premium Tickets to Blues Is Alright Tickets

Blues is Alright

Star 94.5 is celebrating Black History Month by giving you the chance to enjoy the Blues is Alright Spring 2025 Tour! Coming to the Addition Financial Arena on March 7th, 2025 with King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, J’Wonn, West Love and Lenny Williams performing live!

Enter below between February 17th - February 21st for your opportunity to win a pair of premium tickets & a $100 Dragonfly gift card!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 17th - February 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of premium tickets to Blues is Alright at Addition Financial Arena on 3/7/25 & one $100 Dragonfly gift card. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.




