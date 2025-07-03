STAR 94.5 Has Your Shot To Win Rhythm & Boots Summer Fest Tickets

Rhythm & Boots

STAR 94.5 welcomes the Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest with 803 Fresh plus Selena Johnson, K Michelle and more performing live on Saturday, July 26th at the Apopka Amphitheater (3710 Jason Dwelley Pkwy, Apopka, FL 32712).

803 Fresh is going on earlier in the day so get there early. Gates open at 11am. Show kicks off at 1pm. You can follow @star945 on social for updates!

For your chance to win tickets for you plus three friends, enter below for your opportunity to win.

$25 Early Bird tickets are on-sale now! Don’t miss out on affordable summer fun for everyone. Click here.

*Grab your spot early and save – plus taxes & service fees apply.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 7th - July 23rd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Rhythm and Boots Summer Fest tickets for Saturday, July 26th at the Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $60.74. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!