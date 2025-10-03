Enter To Win SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream Tickets

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

STAR 94.5 is hooking you up with tickets to celebrate 5 years of fear at SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream happening select nights now through November 1st!

Enter below from October 4th - October 17th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

Havoc’s been unleashed at SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Igniting scorching new fears no soul can escape. With 11 horrifying haunts, including 3 all-new haunted houses, 4 new scream-inducing scare zones, 4 pulse-pounding nighttime rides, 2 roaming hordes, 5 themed bars, and electrifying live shows including the all-new Sinister Show, Throttle!

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 4th - October 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream + Parking tickets valid for one night admission through November 1st, 2025. Howl-O-Scream is a separately-ticketed night event. ARV = $275.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group