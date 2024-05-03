Enter To Win Tickets To The 5th Annual Gatorpalooza Weekend At Gatorland

Gatorland is kicking off their historic 75th anniversary with The 5th Annual Gatorpalooza Weekend from May 18th-19th!

There’ll be live music, specialty food, craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer. Best of all, this extra fun is included with regular admission!

Plus, if you are a Florida resident that means you receive 50% off Single Day admissions with your Florida I.D. at the gate!

Enter below between May 4th - May 19th for your opportunity to win a Gatorland Greater Gator Package four four!

For more Gatorland information, visit www.gatorland.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 4th - May 19th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One family pack of the the Gatorland Greater Gator Package. ARV = $151.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

