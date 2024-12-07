Enter To Win Tickets To The 5th Annual Ho Ho Ho-Down At Gatorland

Gatorland

There’s festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22.

Gatorland’s signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of holiday tunes, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase. Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.

Explore a delightful variety of unique arts and crafts vendors, offering a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind holiday gifts perfect for everyone on your list.

You can also meet the mischievous Krampus Croc and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”

Enter below between December 7th - 19th, 2024 for your opportunity to win a four pack of tickets!

For more Gatorland information, visit www.gatorland.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 7th, 2024 - December 19th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One family pack to attend Gatorland’s 5th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22. ARV = $151.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

