Enter To Win Tickets To Attend The STAR 94.5’s Heart & Soul Music Festival

Heart & Soul Music Festival

STAR 94.5’s Heart & Soul Music Festival returns with Morris Day & The Time, The SOS Band, Dru Hill, Chante Moore and Carl Thomas performing live on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at the Apopka Amphitheater!

Join us for an evening of good times and incredible music!

Enter below from July 19th - September 30th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 19th - September 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Heart & Soul Music Festival at the Apopka Amphitheater on 10/11/25. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

