Enter To Win Tickets To Attend The “We Them Ones Comedy Tour”

We The Ones

Fasten your seat belts, comedy enthusiasts, because 2024 is about to get uproarious at the Addition Financial Arena when it hosts “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” on Sunday, May 12th! Starting an unmissable lineup of comedic maestros like Mike Epps, Deray Davis, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, and Mojo Brookzz!

Enter below between April 20th - April 28th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 20th - April 28th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see “We Them Ones Comedy Tour” on Sunday, May 12th at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group