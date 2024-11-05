Enter To Win Tickets To Black Violin

BLACK VIOLIN

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe; harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop.

Enter below between November 5th - November 14th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 5th - November 14th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Black Violin at Dr. Phillips Center on Monday, November 18, 2024. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

