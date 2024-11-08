Enter To Win Tickets To Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker

Get into the holiday spirit with this exciting spin on a classic holiday tale. In this original adaptation of The Nutcracker, written and produced by Beverly Page, the rich pageantry of holiday traditions meets the vibrant, cultural diversity of Central Florida. Take a journey with Clare through her enchanting dream as she travels with the Chocolate Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy around the world. Together, they embark on a lively adventure through Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Haiti, India, Puerto Rico and other lands on their way to the Kingdom of Toys. A treat for the entire family, this performance will delight audiences just in time for the holiday season.

