Enter To Win Tickets To Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience

Crayola Experience is Orlando’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! Enter below (6/10-6/23) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Crayola Experience!

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola.

  • Name and wrap your very own Crayola Crayon
  • Learn how crayons are made
  • Sculpt colorful creations using Crayola Model Magic®
  • Star in your own coloring page
  • Create colorful keepsakes and unforgettable memories

Experience a day of family fun at Crayola Experience. Unlock a YEAR OF COLOR with an Annual Pass, only $38.99 per person.

For more information, visit CrayolaExperience.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 10th - June 23rd. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Crayola Experience. ARV = $51.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

