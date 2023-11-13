Enter To Win Tickets To Earth, Wind, & Fire With Chicago

Earth, Wind, & Fire

Earth, Wind, & Fire is coming to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on Friday, August 16th with Chicago and STAR 94.5 has you way in!

Enter below now through November 30th, 2023 for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets for the show!

On sale tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, November 17th at 10a on Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 13th - November 30th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Earth, Wind, & Fire tickets on Friday, August 16th, 2024 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. ARV = $77. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group