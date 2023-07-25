Enter To Win Tickets To Hip Hop 50th Anniversary

hip hop 50th

Hip Hop 50th Anniversary is coming to Orlando! Catch Onyx, Nice & Smooth, Chubb, and many more at Level 13 on Saturday, August 19th to celebrate Hip Hop’s huge milestone!

Enter below between July 27th - August 6th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th, 2023 - August 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Hip Hop 50th Anniversary at Level 13 on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. ARV = $110. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

