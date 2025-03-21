Enter To Win Tickets To The Orlando Derby Soiree

Orlando Derby Soiree

Don’t miss the exciting Orlando Derby Soiree on May 3rd at Serenity Ranch! Dress to impress and experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style.

Enter below between March 22nd - April 27th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/22/25-4/27/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to the Orlando Derby Soiree on May 3rd at Serenity Ranch. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

