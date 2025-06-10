Enter To Win Tickets To See Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Multi-platinum American hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is coming to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater with Three 6 Mafia on September 20th for The Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour! With special guest TECH N9NE and DJ Quik.

Enter below from June 10th - July 31st for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 10th - July 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony tickets at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on September 20th, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

