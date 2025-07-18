Enter To Win Tickets To See Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist broke the internet back in March when they announced that her first new album in 15 years would be a joint project from the pair.

Now they are bringing their LUV IZ...Tour to the House of Blues on Wednesday, August 20th!

Enter below from July 19th - August 10th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 19th - August 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Erykah Badu and The Alchemist at the House of Blues on Wednesday, August 20th, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

