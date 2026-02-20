Enter To Win Tickets to See Fat Ham

Fat Ham

Get ready for laughs, drama, and a little Southern spice in this bold, cookout-themed comedy inspired by Hamlet. When Juicy, a Southern college student, is visited by the ghost of his father during a family BBQ, he’s forced to confront questions of identity, loyalty, and truth.

Enter below between February 21st - March 1st for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the performance on Friday, March 13th at 7:30p!

For ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 21st - March 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Fat Ham at Margeson Theater on Friday, March 13th at 7:30p. ARV = $96. For full rules, clickhere. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group