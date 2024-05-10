Enter To Win Tickets To See Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Gregory Porter is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center on June 7th! From the soulful streets of Bakersfield to the bustling jazz clubs of New York City, Gregory Porter’s musical journey has captivated audiences around the globe and is bringing an evening filled with smooth melodies and soul-stirring vocals at the remarkable Steinmetz Hall.

Enter below between May 11th - June 5th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 11th - June 5th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Gregory Porter tickets at Dr. Phillips Center on Friday, June 7th, 2024. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!