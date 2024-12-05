Enter To Win Tickets To See “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Stage Play

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Tis the season to, RECONNECT, REBUILD, & RESTORE! Don’t miss the stage play “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 800 N Pine Hills Rd on Saturday, December 14th!

When a mother invites her children back home for Christmas, it’s not just about celebrating the holiday—it’s about healing old wounds. Before the lights can twinkle and the carols can play, they must face the past that has kept them apart.

Enter below between December 6th - December 11th for your opportunity to win a four pack of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 6th - December 11th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Stage Play at 800 N Pine Hills Rd on Saturday, December 14th. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

