Enter To Win Tickets to See Usher’s New Movie

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS

Coming to cinemas worldwide in September 12th - 15th only! The concert film features chart-topping hits from USHER’s 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. Experience his chart-topping hits on the big screen along fellow fans and get a glimpse inside life beyond the stage with never-before-seen footage.

Enter below between August 24th - September 8th for your opportunity to win a pack of four tickets!

For more ticket information, visit UsherInParis.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 24th - September 8th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Odds vary. Prize: One pack of four tickets to see USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS at the any theaters with the FANDANGO ticketing system from September12th-15th. Smaller chains/independent movie theaters are excluded from promotion. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

