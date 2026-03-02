Enter To Win Tickets To STAR 94.5’s Presents Orlando Derby Soiree

Orlando Derby Soiree

Get ready to dress to impress!

STAR 94.5 presents Orlando Derby Soiree returning on May 2nd, 2026 with KEM and 803 Fresh performing live on Saturday, May 2nd at Serenity Ranch in Orlando.

Enter below between March 2nd - March 31st for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

Experience the thrill of the race as we celebrate in style! Plus, drinks and food for purchase, socializing and Kentucky Derby viewing.

Your host STAR 94.5’s Monica May will be at the party, plus curated music to set the vibe by DJ Kyle LaRue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. 21 or older event.

803 Fresh

