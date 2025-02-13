Enter To Win Tickets To Woman At The Well Conference

Woman at the Well

Don’t miss the Woman at the Well, Women’s Conference 2025 hosted by Pastor Riva from March 20th - 23rd at Rosen Centre Hotel. Join an unforgettable getaway experience with dynamic and empowering atmosphere where women can gather in a safe, relaxed environment to experience inspiration, impartation, and innovation. With valuable workshops, fun late-night jam sessions, signature luncheon, and fashion and meaningful collaboration with women from across the nation.

Speakers include trauma therapist and author of the bestseller, Garden Within, Dr. Anita Phillips, As well a dynamic men’s panel with Dr. Robert J Watkins, Pastor YPJ and Pastor Javen Campbell.

Enter below between February 13th - February 21st for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 13th - February 21st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the Woman at the Well, Women’s Conference 2025 from March 20th - 23rd at Rosen Centre Hotel. ARV = $190. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group