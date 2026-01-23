Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Attend The Ole Skool Block Party

Get ready to rewind and relive the classics at The Ole Skool Block Party: The Official Throwback Reunion, a full-day celebration of throwback hits and legendary performances taking over the Apopka Amphitheater.

From the daytime block party to an unforgettable nighttime concert finale, this reunion brings nonstop music and pure nostalgia to the stage on Saturday, March 14th.

Enter below from January 24th - March 8th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to attend The Ole Skool Block Party!

To purchase your tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 24th - March 8th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to attend The Ole Skool Block Party on Saturday, Mar 14th at Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $67.70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

