Enter For Your Shot To Win Tickets To See Roy Woods Jr

Roy Wood Jr & Jordan Klepper

Comedy Central veterans Roy Wood Jr and Jordan Klepper are heading to Dr. Phillips Center on December 7th for their America, For The Last Time Tour!

Enter below between August 24th - September 30th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 24th - September 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Roy Wood Jr at Dr. Phillips Center on Saturday, December 7th, 2024. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group