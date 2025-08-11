Erykah Badu @ House of Blues - 8/20/25

Erykah Badu

ABOUT ERYKAH BADU

Erykah Badu is a multifaceted creative force who transcends music, film, and fashion. Renowned for her songwriting, singing, and producing, she promotes female wellness, challenges oppressive structures, and upholds Afrocentric and Black Feminist values. Her blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned five Grammy Awards from Baduizm (1997) to “3:AM” with Rapsody (2025). Beyond music production, Badu is an innovator who established a livestream company, revolutionized home concerts, and launched BaduWorldMarket.com, her curated online store. In 2023, her cannabis brand Apple Trees collaborated with Cookies to introduce That Badu, while her fashion influence earned her the 2024 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. From Fashion Week to magazine covers, her music, art, and eclectic style have made her a cultural icon.

ABOUT ABI & ALAN:

Abi & Alan" — a playful nod to Erykah Badu’s birth name, Erica Abi Wright, and The Alchemist’s given name, Alan Maman — brings together two of music’s most creative forces in an unexpected collaboration. Executive produced by Badu on her Control Freak Records label — established in 2005 — the project reveals new sides of both artists. While The Alchemist has spent decades crafting atmospheric beats for everyone from Nas and Eminem to Mobb Deep and Earl Sweatshirt, earning Grammy nominations along the way, this album showcases Badu stepping fully into her role as sonic architect — writing, composing, arranging, and producing alongside his signature soundscapes. It’s a meeting of minds that highlights how two seasoned artists can still surprise each other and their audiences.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!