The Family Carnival @ St. John Baptist Church - 10/19/24

The Family Carnival

The Family Carnival is a twist on the typical community baby shower! It will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 1-4pm at St John Baptist Church.

The hope is that the community learns that it truly takes the full family and village to care for the expecting mother and the news member of the family! Everyone can be involved. There will be lots of information about maternal health care, counseling services and more, baby items will be given away as well.

For more information and to register email naimaslove@gmail.com

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!