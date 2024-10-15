The Family Carnival @ St. John Baptist Church - 10/19/24

The Family Carnival

The Family Carnival is a twist on the typical community baby shower! It will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 1-4pm at St John Baptist Church.

The hope is that the community learns that it truly takes the full family and village to care for the expecting mother and the news member of the family! Everyone can be involved. There will be lots of information about maternal health care, counseling services and more, baby items will be given away as well.

For more information and to register email naimaslove@gmail.com

