Find Out How You Could be on the Radio for STAR 94.5’s Commercial Free R&B Christmas

Commercial Free Christmas

Hey O-Town, this Christmas Eve, December 24th, starting at 7 pm, STAR 94.5 is delivering the gift of Commercial Free R&B Christmas Music, playing your Christmas favorites.

Join us for your Commercial Free R&B Christmas on December 24th at 7pm through Christmas Day at 7 pm.

Also, send us a Christmas shout-out for your family or friends on our open mic feature on the free STAR 94.5 app. You can download the app at the App Store or at Google Play.

You just might be on the radio on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day….. Happy Holidays from STAR 94.5, The Soul of Orlando.

