Find Out How You Could Win Floor Seats for Katt Williams with STAR 94.5’s Love & Laughs

Katt Williams

Get ready, Orlando! Legendary comedian Katt Williams is bringing his Golden Age Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. Brand new jokes! A fresh set! Same unfiltered Katt! You already know the jokes will hit, and the truth will sting! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most electrifying performers!

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, you could win a pair of tickets for floor seats for an incredible night of comedy with your favorite plus one!

Here’s how to enter:

Head over to the STAR 94.5 Instagram page (@star945) for STAR 94.5’s Katt Williams Love & Laughs post.

LIKE the post

COMMENT with a heart and laughing emoji

PLUS include #sweepstakes

Then, you’re entered for a chance to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCH. NEC. 2/9/26–2/13/26. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group