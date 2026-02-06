Find Out How You Could Win Front Row Tickets to The R&B Lovers Tour With JoJo

The R&B Lovers Tour

R&B icons Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine are set to bring The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. With powerhouse vocals and chart-topping hits, The R&B Lovers Tour promises to be the ultimate celebration of the genre, uniting four legendary acts on one stage.

Listen to JoJo this week (2/9-2/13) inside the the 1p hour for your chance to win a regular pair of tickets!

Plus, all ticket winners will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawing for a upgrade to front row tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 9th - February 13th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Daily Prize: One pair of tickets to see The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. ARV = $100. Grand Prize: One pair of Front Row tickets to The R&B Lovers Tour to Addition Financial Arena on April 17, 2026. ARV = $250.For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group