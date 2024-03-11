The First Church Presents The 8th Annual Hattitude Event 2024
Location & Time:
- Eastmonte Civic Center 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
Presentors:
- Guest Speaker: Pastor Riva Watkins of Majestic Life Church, Orlando, FL
- Singer/Recording Artist: Gale Jones Murphy
- Emcee: Rev. Tracy Jones, The First Church (optional)
- DJ - Thrill Hill (Jeronda Hill)
- Rev. David L. Ferguson, Pastor
This spectacular event includes dinner, amazing door prizes, great entertainment and a fabulous fashion show!
For more information, please visit famec.org
