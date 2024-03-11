The First Church Presents The 8th Annual Hattitude Event 2024

Location & Time:

  • Eastmonte Civic Center 830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
  • Time: 6:00 p.m.

Presentors:

  • Guest Speaker: Pastor Riva Watkins of Majestic Life Church, Orlando, FL
  • Singer/Recording Artist: Gale Jones Murphy
  • Emcee: Rev. Tracy Jones, The First Church (optional)
  • DJ - Thrill Hill (Jeronda Hill)
  • Rev. David L. Ferguson, Pastor

This spectacular event includes dinner, amazing door prizes, great entertainment and a fabulous fashion show!

For more information, please visit famec.org

