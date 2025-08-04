Fit for the Kingdom Weekend: 8/29/25-8/31/25

Fit for the Kingdom

You don’t want to miss the exciting the Fit For The Kingdom Weekend! A three-day celebration of faith, fitness, and community! Attend from August 29 to August 31, 2025, for an incredible experience that will inspire and uplift you!

Event Details:

📅 Date: August 29-31, 2025

📍 Location: Washington Shores Church of Christ

🎟️ To purchase tickets, click here.

What to Expect Each Day:

Day 1 : Friday, August 29th - Kingdom Connection Worship Party

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Kick off the weekend with the Kingdom Connection Worship Party! Enjoy an evening of uplifting worship, live music, Interactive Games and vibrant fellowship. This is a wonderful opportunity to gather and set the tone for a weekend focused on community, fun, and spiritual growth.

Day 2 : Saturday, August 30th - Fit For The Kingdom Expo

Time: 9:00AM-2PM

Get ready for a day packed with fun and activities! The Fit For The Kingdom Expo will feature family-friendly events, including boot camps, wellness workshops, bounce houses, and opportunities for baptism. This is a perfect time to engage with your community and explore ways to enhance your physical and spiritual well-being.

Day 3 : Sunday, August 31st- Sunday Service

Time: 9:00AM-10:00Am

Conclude the weekend with a powerful Sunday Service to celebrate our faith together with a message of hope, inspiration, and community as we gather to worship and reflect on the weekend’s experiences.

©2025 Cox Media Group