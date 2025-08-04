Fit for the Kingdom Weekend: 8/29/25-8/31/25

Fit for the Kingdom

You don’t want to miss the exciting the Fit For The Kingdom Weekend! A three-day celebration of faith, fitness, and community! Attend from August 29 to August 31, 2025, for an incredible experience that will inspire and uplift you!

Event Details:

  • 📅 Date: August 29-31, 2025
  • 📍 Location: Washington Shores Church of Christ
  • 🎟️ To purchase tickets, click here.

What to Expect Each Day:

Day 1: Friday, August 29th - Kingdom Connection Worship Party

  • Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Kick off the weekend with the Kingdom Connection Worship Party! Enjoy an evening of uplifting worship, live music, Interactive Games and vibrant fellowship. This is a wonderful opportunity to gather and set the tone for a weekend focused on community, fun, and spiritual growth.

Day 2: Saturday, August 30th - Fit For The Kingdom Expo

  • Time: 9:00AM-2PM

Get ready for a day packed with fun and activities! The Fit For The Kingdom Expo will feature family-friendly events, including boot camps, wellness workshops, bounce houses, and opportunities for baptism. This is a perfect time to engage with your community and explore ways to enhance your physical and spiritual well-being.

Day 3: Sunday, August 31st- Sunday Service

  • Time: 9:00AM-10:00Am

Conclude the weekend with a powerful Sunday Service to celebrate our faith together with a message of hope, inspiration, and community as we gather to worship and reflect on the weekend’s experiences.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!