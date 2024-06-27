Free Kidney Screening & Wellness Expo Luncheon - August 3rd

Free Kidney Screening & Wellness Expo Luncheon

Join STAR 94.5 at the free Kidney Screening & Wellness Expo Luncheon at the AdventHealth Training Center on Saturday, August 3rd from 10a-2p!

Learn how you can love your kidneys and prioritize your health journey through body movement, nutrition, and FREE diagnostic testing.

The following will be provided:

AdventHealth nephrologist to provide education on how diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, etc. effect the kidneys.

Free kidney screenings (urinalysis, BMI checks, vitals, etc.) in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation.

Healthy lifestyle information.

Hebni nutritionists to provide cooking classes for healthier alternatives.

Stories of survival from transplant recipients.

Stories of dialysis patients and/or stories from those on the waiting list.

Dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation.

Give away backpacks with school supplies to the first 100 participants’ children (while supplies last).

The AdventHealth Training Center is located at 25 S Terry Ave, Orlando, FL 32805.

