Free Kidney Screening & Wellness Expo Luncheon - August 3rd

Join STAR 94.5 at the free Kidney Screening & Wellness Expo Luncheon at the AdventHealth Training Center on Saturday, August 3rd from 10a-2p!
Learn how you can love your kidneys and prioritize your health journey through body movement, nutrition, and FREE diagnostic testing.
The following will be provided:
- AdventHealth nephrologist to provide education on how diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, etc. effect the kidneys.
- Free kidney screenings (urinalysis, BMI checks, vitals, etc.) in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation.
- Healthy lifestyle information.
- Hebni nutritionists to provide cooking classes for healthier alternatives.
- Stories of survival from transplant recipients.
- Stories of dialysis patients and/or stories from those on the waiting list.
- Dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation.
- Give away backpacks with school supplies to the first 100 participants’ children (while supplies last).
The AdventHealth Training Center is located at 25 S Terry Ave, Orlando, FL 32805.
