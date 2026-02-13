Free Tax Preparation: 2/1-3/15

Tax Literacy Coalition

Free Tax Return Preparation will be available starting in February for qualified individuals. This service is designed to help eligible community members file their taxes accurately and confidently at no cost.

Items to Bring:

Government-issued photo ID (you and your spouse, if filing jointly)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and any dependents

All wage and earnings statements (such as W-2s and 1099s)

Form 1095-A, if insured through the Marketplace at any time in 2023

Proof of bank routing and account number for direct deposit, if applicable

Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN), if applicable

Where & When:

Location: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center

1723 Bruton Blvd, Orlando, FL 32805

Every Sunday February 1st-March 15th from 2p-5p

Location: Grand Avenue Neighborhood Center

800 Grand St, Orlando, FL 32805

On Saturday February 14th & 28th and March 14th from 11a-4p

Appointment will be at first come, first serve.

