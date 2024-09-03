Full Details Here on STAR 94.5′s Free R&B with Voter ID

Free R&B w/ Voter ID

Orlando, get ready for an unforgettable night, and join us for STAR 94.5′s Free R&B With Your Voter ID featuring a live performance by the sensational J. Brown.

The event is free for registered voters, and starts at 6pm with DJ Caesar spinning the hits. You’re evening will be capped off with a live performance by “If I Could See You” hitmaker J. Brown.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Aloft Hotel downtown Orlando is located at 500 South Orange Avenue. The event time is 6pm-9pm, and capacity is limited, so arrive early. Aloft Hotel is offering a special event rate of $13 for valet parking.

If you’re not a registered voter, we got you covered. Click here to find out how to get registered and remember, Your Vote is Your Voice.

The Stanley Steemer Performance Space is on the road for STAR 94.5′s Free R&B With Voter ID! So, mark your calendar, grab your friends and we’ll see you on Friday, September 20th!

