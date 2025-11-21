Get Ready to Sail with STAR 94.5 on the Disney Destiny 🌴

Disney Destiny

STAR 94.5 is setting sail for adventure aboard the Disney Destiny, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line! The Disney Destiny will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences alongside the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

On board, Disney’s heroes and villains take center stage with a variety of shows, encounters and special appearances. Enjoy a first-of-its-kind family dining experience celebrating the iconic music from The Lion King, take in an all-new Broadway-style stage adaptation of Disney’s Hercules, marvel at the sight of the Grand Hall inspired by Marvel Studio’s Black Panther, and so much more!

Get an exclusive look below at photos and videos from all that the Disney Destiny has to offer.

0 of 7

Legendary Dining:

No tale is complete without a fabled feast—and throughout your voyage, you’re invited to several. Find incredible, immersive dining at one of 3 imaginative restaurants each night of your cruise. And enjoy an array of casual sit-down and quick-service venues ready to cater to your every craving during the day.

Legendary Entertainment:

Prepare to be immersed in worlds of bold heroes and charismatic villains through interactive storytelling, Character encounters, Broadway-style shows and more.

Daring Adult Escapes:

Relive the brave heroism and sophisticated villainy of iconic Disney films and park attractions as you seek out elevated spaces specially created with adults in mind.

Action-Packed Kids Clubs:

IG Video w/ Heidell Baran

Kids can re-imagine their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars stories at dedicated spaces brimming with interactive fun, all guided by specially trained Disney counselors.

Spacious Staterooms and Suites:

Created with families in mind, staterooms and amenities aboard the Disney Destiny offer a luxurious yet comfortable refuge to retire to after a day of adventure. Each stateroom boasts a fresh, natural color scheme appointed with custom artwork highlighting epic journeys of Disney legends. From an imaginative inside retreat to an abundantly appointed suite, our world-class accommodations let you and your loved ones travel the high seas in high style.

To learn more about Disney Destiny, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!