Get Ready to Sail with STAR 94.5 on the Disney Destiny 🌴

Disney Destiny

STAR 94.5 is setting sail for adventure aboard the Disney Destiny, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line! The Disney Destiny will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences alongside the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

On board, Disney’s heroes and villains take center stage with a variety of shows, encounters and special appearances. Enjoy a first-of-its-kind family dining experience celebrating the iconic music from The Lion King, take in an all-new Broadway-style stage adaptation of Disney’s Hercules, marvel at the sight of the Grand Hall inspired by Marvel Studio’s Black Panther, and so much more!

Get an exclusive look below at photos and videos from all that the Disney Destiny has to offer.

0 of 7 Minnie Mouse Captain Minnie Mouse welcomes guests aboard the Disney Destiny, inspiring the next generation of sailors to chart their own course for adventure at sea. (Disney) Disney Cruise Line (Disney Cruise Line/Disney Cruise Line) IncrediSuites In royal suites of heroic proportions, guests on the Disney Destiny are empowered by epic stories to embrace their own destinies. The IncrediSuites invoke the exhilarating exploits of “The Incredibles” through a mid-century modern aesthetic inspired by the Pixar films. (Disney) Hero Suites In royal suites of heroic proportions, guests on the Disney Destiny are empowered by epic stories to embrace their own destinies. Celebrating the majestic powers and noble heroism at the heart of Disney Animation’s “Hercules,” the Hero Suites are inspired by the film’s Greco-Roman architecture, colors and patterns. (Disney) Captain Jack Sparrow At Cask & Cannon aboard the Disney Destiny, guests join the ranks of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” for an evening of revelry, recreation and — of course — rum. Inspired by the iconic characters and scenes from the beloved Disney Parks attractions around the world, the new pub offers an extensive menu of rare, specialty and vintage rums and a selection of “bootlegged” brews developed specially for the venue. (Disney) Dr. Facilier Guests aboard the Disney Destiny may encounter the swindles and scams of the playfully sinister practitioner of the macabre, Dr. Facilier, in the upper levels of the Grand Hall or in his own makeshift parlor, inviting guests in for a card trick or sleight of hand. (Disney)

Legendary Dining:

No tale is complete without a fabled feast—and throughout your voyage, you’re invited to several. Find incredible, immersive dining at one of 3 imaginative restaurants each night of your cruise. And enjoy an array of casual sit-down and quick-service venues ready to cater to your every craving during the day.

Legendary Entertainment:

Prepare to be immersed in worlds of bold heroes and charismatic villains through interactive storytelling, Character encounters, Broadway-style shows and more.

Daring Adult Escapes:

Relive the brave heroism and sophisticated villainy of iconic Disney films and park attractions as you seek out elevated spaces specially created with adults in mind.

Action-Packed Kids Clubs:

IG Video w/ Heidell Baran

Kids can re-imagine their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars stories at dedicated spaces brimming with interactive fun, all guided by specially trained Disney counselors.

Spacious Staterooms and Suites:

Created with families in mind, staterooms and amenities aboard the Disney Destiny offer a luxurious yet comfortable refuge to retire to after a day of adventure. Each stateroom boasts a fresh, natural color scheme appointed with custom artwork highlighting epic journeys of Disney legends. From an imaginative inside retreat to an abundantly appointed suite, our world-class accommodations let you and your loved ones travel the high seas in high style.

To learn more about Disney Destiny, click here.

