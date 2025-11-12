Give the Gift of a Disney Cruise with STAR 94.5

Disney Cruise Line

When you gift your family a magical Disney cruise for the holidays, the true gift is the priceless memories you’re going to make together at sea. So, this year, make their dream come true and embark on a vacation you’ll treasure forever…with the gift of a Disney cruise.

When you give the gift of a Disney cruise, you’re giving more than a vacation. You’re giving the joy of an exciting ocean voyage. A relaxing, tropical beach day. And a getaway filled with some favorite Disney Characters, exceptional Broadway style shows, adult-exclusive spaces, incredible kids’ clubs and the highest quality service.

Enter for your chance to win the gift of a Disney cruise from STAR 94.5 today!

Just complete the entry form below to enter for your chance to win a 3-night vacation aboard Disney Cruise Line.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/15/25–12/24/25. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter visit star945.com/contests or the STAR 94.5 App (free) and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

