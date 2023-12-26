Habari Gani? Celebrating Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu. Kwanzaa was created by activist Maulana Karenga and first celebrated in 1966. It is based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa.

Nguzo Saba- The Seven Principles

Umoja- Unity

Kujichagulia- Self Determination

Ujima- Collective Work & Responsibility

Ujamaa- Cooperative Economics

Nia-Purpose

Kuumba- Creativity

Imani-Faith

