HBCU Hoops Invitational: 12/5-12/6

HBCU Hoops Invitational

The HBCU Hoops Invitational is a non conference, pre-season basketball tournament exclusive to HBCU women’s and men’s basketball teams. Through the basketball tournament we look to offer significant support to scholar-athletes throughout their collegiate journey by furnishing scholarships and vital resources, while also spotlighting and celebrating women’s contributions to collegiate sports.

HBCU Hoops Invitational will be hosted at ESPN Wide World of Sports in our State Farm Field House.

