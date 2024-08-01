Share Your Thoughts & Enter For Tamia & Joe Tickets

Tell The Boss

STAR 94.5 is your radio station. Therefore, it is imperative that we hear from you. We need your honest feedback about STAR; what you like or what you can share with us on how we can become a better radio station.

Click below to share your feedback!

Then, you’re also entered for your chance to win tickets to see Tamia & Joe!

Don’t miss R&B singer/songwriters Tamia & Joe co-headlining tour at Addition Financial Arena on October 19th, 2024. Grab your +1 for a night of soulful melodies and captivating performances.

For ticket purchase information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 1st - August 25th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form below. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair tickets to see Tamia & Joe in concert at the Additional Financial Arena on 10/19/24. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

