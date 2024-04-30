How To Receive Crayola Experience Tickets at STAR 94.5′s Mother’s Day Celebration - May 9th

Crayola Experience

Join us for a night of celebrating moms and music at STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Celebration Concert starring nine time Stellar Award winner Charles Jenkins performing his biggest inspirational hits on Thursday, May 9th. Plus, Stellar & Dove Award winner VaShawn Mitchell who will also take the stage for a live performance at Majestic Life Church in Orlando. Show time is 7pm.

The first 50 families in attendance will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction, while supplies last! Crayola Experience is Orlando’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play. Come experience a full day of family fun at Crayola Experience. Click here for more details.

