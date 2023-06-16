How To Win Crayola Experience Tickets July 4th at Lake Eola Park

Join STAR 94.5 at the 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Tuesday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park! From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, family friendly fun, and food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors. At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

The first 50 adults at the STAR 94.5 tent will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction, while supplies last! Come experience a full day of family fun at Crayola Experience. Click here for more details.

