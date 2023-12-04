Indie Kids & Teens Book Fair

IBF

Join a delightful and immersive Kids Book Fair in the heart of Orlando! This enchanting event is a celebration of young readers and the talented authors who create captivating stories for children and teens aged from 3-19.

Highlights:

Meet Your Favorite Authors: Get a chance to meet and interact with renowned children's book authors who have crafted imaginative tales for young minds. Discover their inspirations and stories behind the books.

Book Signing: Have your favorite books personally signed by the authors themselves. It's a wonderful opportunity to make your book collection even more special.

Kid's Reading Corner: Dive into a world of enchantment at our Kid's Reading Corner, where young readers can enjoy storytime sessions led by talented storytellers. Let your child's imagination run wild!

Book Shopping: Explore a wide selection of children's and teen's books, from picture books for the littlest readers to thrilling adventures for pre-teens. Find the perfect addition to your home library.

Fun Activities: Engage in various fun and educational activities, games, and workshops designed to ignite the love for reading in young hearts.

Food and Refreshments: Savor delicious snacks and refreshments available at the event to keep your energy up while you explore the world of books.

Free Admission: This event is open to the public, and admission is free for all. Bring your family and friends for a day of literary adventure!

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to nurture a love for reading in your child and discover exciting new books that will captivate their imaginations. Join the Kids Book Fair in Orlando, FL, on January 20, 2024 from 10a – 3:30p, and embark on a journey through the world of children’s and teen literature.

For more information, click here.

