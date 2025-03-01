Join The Countdown To Winning Front Row Tickets to Blues is Alright

Blues is Alright

Blues is Alright Spring 2025 Tour is coming to the Addition Financial Arena on March 7th, 2025 with King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, J’Wonn, West Love and Lenny Williams performing live!

We are counting down to the front row this week starting off with row five on Monday and ending with the front row this Friday!

Listen to JoJo this week (3/3-3/7) at 11a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 3rd - March 7th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Be the designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of floor tickets to Blues is Alright at Addition Financial Arena on 3/7/25. Row 5 ARV = $250. Row 4 ARV = $280. Row 3 ARV = $386. Row 2 ARV = $390. Row 1 ARV = $400. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

