You Could Win Tickets in Row 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 for The Legends of Laughter Comedy Tour

Legends of Laughter

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena on March 28, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Sommore, Guy Torry, Tight Mike, Lavell Crawford and more! The all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

We are counting down to the front row this week starting off with row five on Monday and ending with the front row this Friday!

Listen to JoJo this week (3/24-3/28) inside the 11a hour for your opportunity to win two tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 24th - March 28th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Legends of Laughter Tour in at Addition Financial Arena on Friday, March 28, 2025. Row 5-2 ARV = $250. Row 1 ARV = $350. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.





