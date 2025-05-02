Join The Countdown To Winning Front Row Tickets to ‘We Them Ones Comedy Tour’

we them ones

We Them Ones Comedy Tour returns to Orlando with comedians Mike Epps, Kountry Wayne, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Tony Roberts, Mojo Brookzz, HaHa Davis, and other special surprises! The show will take place on Sunday, May 11th at the Addition Financial Arena.

We are counting down to the front row this week starting off with row five on Monday and ending with the front row this Friday!

Listen to JoJo this week (5/5-5/9) at 11a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 5th - May 9th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. Listen to Star 94.5 on weekdays for cue to call, be designated caller at 1-844-945-2945. Up to five (5) winners will be selected for On-Air. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of floor tickets to see We Them Ones Comedy Tour on 5/11/25 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $459. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

