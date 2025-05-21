Join DJ Millennium at Kia of Clermont this Monday

Kia of Clermont

Join DJ Millennium and the STAR 94.5 team at Kia of Clermont this Monday, May 26th from 12p-2p! Visit the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Maxwell at the Kia Center on August 9th!

Enjoy great leasing options and discounts at Kia of Clermont this Memorial Day. Lease a 2025 Kia K4 for $99/month or a 2025 Kia Sportage for $189/month! Enjoy financing for as low as 1.9% and get $30 off your oil change. Kia of Clermont‘s Lifetime Warranty. Unlimited Time. Unlimited Miles. Unlimited Peace Of Mind.

