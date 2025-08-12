Join DJ Millennium at Kia of Leesburg on August 23rd

Kia of Leesburg

Join DJ Millennium and the STAR 94.5 team at Kia of Leesburg this Saturday, July 19th from 10a-12p! Visit the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to Heart & Soul Music Festival at the Apopka Amphitheater on October 11th!

Enjoy great leasing options and discounts at Kia of Leesburg this Saturday. Lease a 2025 Kia K4 for $99/month or a 2025 Kia Sportage for $189/month! Enjoy financing for as low as 1.9% plus $30 off your oil change! Buy a new Kia and get one year of free gas from Kia of Leesburg!

Kia of Leesburg is located at 9039 US-441, Leesburg, FL 34788.

