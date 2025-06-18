Join DJ Millennium at Sunstate Fireworks in Orlando on June 28th

Sunstate Fireworks

Join DJ Millennium and the STAR 94.5 team on Saturday, June 28th at Sunstate Fireworks in the Astro Skating Rink parking lot from 1p-3p! Stop by the STAR tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Maxwell at Kia Center on August 9th!

Enjoy free hotdogs, chips and drinks while supplies last. Plus, buy 1, get 2 specials on select items and free poppers for everyone! Sunstate Fireworks is giving you the best prices in town.

The Astro Skating Rink parking lot is located at 866 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822.

