Join Jay at the Arts + Heart 5K on April 19th

Arts + Heart 5K

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team at the Third Annual Arts + Heart 5K on Saturday, April 19th at Lake Lorna Doone Park from 8:30a-11:30a!

This one-of-a-kind event combines the thrill of a 5k run with a vibrant community gathering focused on health and creativity. Start your day with an invigorating 5k run through Lake Lorna Doone Park, a beautiful lake that showcases our community beginning at 8a. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a brisk walk, this run is open to participants of all levels.After the run, explore our health resource area, where you’ll find an array of wellness experts and organizations ready to share valuable information and tips on nutrition, fitness, mental health, and overall well-being.

This event is family-friendly, with activities for all ages. Bring the kids for interactive games, and a dedicated Kids’ Zone. Enjoy music, food, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates our community’s spirit.

To register for the Arts + Heart 5K, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group