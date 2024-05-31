Join Jay at Cricket Wireless This Saturday For The Orlando Funk Fest Ticket Takeover

Funk Fest Ticket Takeover

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team at Cricket Wireless in Orlando this Saturday for the Funk Fest Ticket Takeover from noon to 2pm!

Come get your 2-day general admission tickets to Funk Fest for only $50 per day! Limited amount of tickets are available! Cash, Zelle, and Cash App are accepted. The event is from noon to 5pm, but stop by the STAR tent from noon to 2pm and enter to win prizes including a $75 Splitsville gift certificate!

Cricket Wireless is located at 6616 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835.

©2024 Cox Media Group