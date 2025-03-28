Join Jay at FTC in Orlando on April 12th

FTC Spring EGGstravaganza

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team on Saturday, April 12th from 10a-12p at FTC’s Orlando Campus for their free Spring EGGstravaganza community event!

Bring your family and friends to FTC’s Spring EGGstravaganza! Come take a picture with the Easter bunny, participate in Easter basket raffles, enjoy giveaways, campus tours and more! Tickets are not required to attend, but you must register in person the day of the event. For more info, click here.

FTC Orlando Campus is located at 12900 Challenger Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32826.

